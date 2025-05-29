EVERY WIN COUNTS: PJIA AIRPORT HONORS STAFF THROUGH GOOD NEWS TUESDAY | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) is proud to announce the launch of “Good News Tuesday”, a new internal initiative dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the outstanding contributions of its team members.

During the first official Good News Tuesday, held this week, directors and managers gathered to spotlight exceptional team members who have gone above and beyond in their roles. Each honoree will now be featured on PJIAE’s Appreciation Wall, where their photos and inspiring stories will be displayed for all to see.

“This initiative is about taking a moment to recognize and appreciate the everyday heroes within our organization,” said Michael Cleaver, CEO and President at PJIAE. “Our employees are the heartbeat of this airport, and Good News Tuesday gives us a platform to honor their dedication, courage, and commitment.”

This week’s stars include:

Akeem – Airside Operations Department

Nominated by Deshawn York, Airside Operational Manager and Emile Levons, Director Operations Division. "Akeem, who joined us last October, recently demonstrated exceptional bravery by assisting EMTs during a medical emergency involving a passenger experiencing a seizure, an incident in which he was even bitten. His fearless and selfless actions left a lasting impact on our team.”

Theron Tuitt – Security Officer, Security Department

Recognized for his calm professionalism and helpful nature, Theron is known for going the extra mile, whether assisting coworkers or comforting travelers. His steady presence and reliability help keep PJIAE safe and welcoming.

Elsidro St. Jago – Security Manager, Security Department

Celebrated for his leadership and compassion, St. Jago is a guiding force within the department. His gesture of personally handing out roses to all the mothers in his team on Mother’s Day reflected the heart and humanity he brings to his role.

Alex Dollison – HR Officer, HR Department

Nominated by Miguela Gumbs, HR Director “Alex brings energy and empathy into everything he does. His recent contributions in supporting internal communications, organizing staff celebrations, and championing employee recognition have been nothing short of outstanding.”

These employees demonstrated exemplary performance, rising above expectations and going out of their way to support their peers and provide exceptional service to customers. They embody what it means to lead with purpose and heart. PJIAE is committed to continuing this culture of appreciation and recognition.

Stay tuned for the next edition of ‘Good News Tuesday’ and remember, at PJIAE, every win is worth celebrating!