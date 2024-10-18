Exciting New Additions to St. Maarten Flavors: Veranda Market & Bistro, Topper’s, and Jax Steakhouse | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - St. Maarten Flavors 2024 is heating up as three more exceptional restaurants join the lineup for this November’s culinary celebration. Veranda Market & Bistro, Topper’s Restaurant, and Jax Steakhouse are ready to showcase their unique dining experiences, adding to the island’s month-long gastronomic journey.

Veranda Market & Bistro, located in the serene Oyster Bay area, combines relaxed dining with spectacular views of the sea, Dawn Beach, and stunning sunsets. Throughout November, Veranda will offer its signature Tex-Mex Fajitas, available with chicken, beef, or a mix. These flavorful fajitas are served with sautéed onions and bell peppers, black beans, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas—all for just $17.50.

Topper’s Restaurant, nestled in the vibrant Simpson Bay, and promises a memorable culinary experience with its picturesque lagoon views. For November, Topper’s is offering a special $49 menu featuring a variety of tempting options. Start with Coconut Shrimp with piña colada dip or Spicy Tuna Cones with avocado, followed by a choice of Salmon with Lemon Butter Sauce or a Hanging Chicken Kebab layered with vegetables. To finish, guests can indulge in Topper’s renowned Rhum Cake, served with a Banana Vanilla Cinnamon Rhum and Italian Gelato.

Jax Steakhouse, located in the bustling Maho Village, continues its tradition of exceptional service and perfectly cooked steaks. During November, Jax will present a $69 three-course American-style menu. Each course offers three options, with both non-vegetarian and vegetarian choices. Starters include Meatballs, Filet Mignon & Short Rib blend or Coconut-Battered Shrimp, followed by a choice of 6oz Surf & Turf or Grilled Mahi. To round off the meal, diners will be treated to a surprise dessert crafted by the pastry chef.

These three restaurants represent just a glimpse of the many outstanding restaurants participating in this year’s St. Maarten Flavors. For more information on menus and participants, visit stmaartenflavors.com.

Attention Restaurants: Join the Celebration!

Now is the perfect time for restaurants to secure their spot in St. Maarten Flavors 2024. Early registrants will benefit from exclusive promotional opportunities, including:

A personalized influencer video showcasing your restaurant (first-come, first-served)

Boosted Facebook posts announcing your participation and signature dish

In-depth Facebook stories highlighting your cuisine and chef

Media coverage in The Daily Herald (with a $60 minimum advertisement)

A participation banner to proudly display at your venue

Additionally, early registrants will have the chance to participate in local radio interviews, discussing their menus, inspirations, and culinary journeys during October.

St. Maarten Flavors is more than a celebration of local cuisine; it’s an opportunity to attract new customers, elevate your brand, and showcase your culinary talents. Sign up today to be part of this exciting event and take advantage of these unique promotional opportunities!

St. Maarten Flavors is celebrating its third edition and grateful for the partnership with St. Maarten Tourist Bureau, and our sponsors: PDG Supplies, SOL, Orco Bank, Prime Distributors, Visit St. Maarten, SXM Talks, Island 92, The Daily Herald, Trakx and Winair. Of course, the many restaurants that decided on an early sign up to benefit from continuous promotions should soon be joined by many other establishments offering 1 course or 3 course options throughout the month of November.