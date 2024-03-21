Exciting Opportunities unveiled at a special Study Fair. Higher Education at DR Universities | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (BELAIR) - Thursday March 21st aspiring students from St. Maarten Vocational Training School, Learning Unlimited, Milton Peters College and Sundial School made use of the remarkable opportunity to explore higher education options in the Dominican Republic (DR) at a special Study Fair at Belair Community Center.

The study fair is organized by SVOBE Schools, but open to all students and parents from Dutch and French St. Maarten and the broader region.

Two years ago SVOBE Schools started a partnership with six excellent Dominican universities: UCE, PUCCM, UNPHU, ITLA, ASCA and ISA with the aim to expand the possibilities of all St. Maarten students to study close to home.

The Dominican institutes offer a plethora of Associate, Bachelor and Master studies, both vocational and academic, in the fields of medicine, culinary arts, technical sciences, business, aviation and agriculture.

All institutes have expressed a strong commitment to guide all students, either with or without Spanish as their mother tongue, to reach their highest academic potential.

With state-of-the art facilities, dorms, competitive pricing (some universities have agreed to charge the local rates), low cost of living, close proximity to our island and high quality programs, studying can become much more attainable to a large group of students.

All candidates will receive a special preparatory program on St. Maarten, organized by SVOBE.