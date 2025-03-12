Exercise your Rights to Review Approved Permits by the Ministry of VROMI | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) would like to remind all citizens of their democratic right to review permits approved by the Ministry’s Permits Department.

As part of our commitment to transparency and public participation, we encourage residents to stay informed about developments in their community. Approved permits are published biweekly in the National Gazette, accessible through the Government’s official website.

To review these permits:

Visit www.sintmaartengov.org Scroll down to the "Government Services and Information" section. Click on "Laws and Legislations." Select the "National Gazette" and choose the Landscourant edition corresponding to the date you wish to review.

The Ministry would like to remind the public that citizens have a six-week period to submit objections to permits granted. Objections must be submitted in writing and addressed to the Ministry of VROMI.

We encourage everyone to exercise this right to ensure active participation in the decision-making process and the continued development of our nation.

For more information, please contact the Ministry of VROMI at vromi-permits@sintmaartengov.org or call us at 542-4292 ext 2413