Experience the Inspiring Story of Fanny Crosby on March 29 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Join the Fearless Ones Youth Group for The Life and Work of Fanny Crosby, a powerful musical tribute to one of history’s most influential hymn writers! One night only—Saturday, March 29th, at 7:00 PM at Caribbean Cinemas.

Though blind from infancy, Fanny Crosby wrote over 8,000 hymns, including Blessed Assurance and To God Be the Glory. Her story of faith and resilience comes to life through captivating performances and music that continue to inspire generations.

Tickets are available now! Don’t miss this uplifting experience. For tickets and details, contact ? +1 721-5814776 or +1 721-5233666 or visit Family Bookstore in Philipsburg!

Let Fanny Crosby’s legacy moves you—see you there!

A heartfelt thank you to CCG for their generous support in making this event possible.