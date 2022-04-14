Extra Parking Available. Police Warn Parking on Rhine Road Shoulder Subject to Towing | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - A very busy Easter weekend is about to commence, herewith this the police of Sint Maarten take this opportunity to wish the community a safe Easter season.

Police encourage those who will visit or camp on Mullet Bay Beach or any other sites to take the utmost precautions to ensure their safety and that of their property.

Considering the busy situation on Mullet Bay Beach, finding parking will be an issue for beach visitors. All visitors are requested to use of the parking lot and avoid leaving their vehicles on Rhine Road.

Just for this busy weekend only, permission has been granted by the management of Mullet Bay Resort to make use of their parking area. This parking lot is located at the old Mullet Bay casino right behind the golf shop.

Beach goers can leave their vehicles in this parking area behind the Golf Shop and then walk to the Mullet Bay Beach. As previously communicated in the media, vehicles left on the shoulder of Rhine Road may be subject to towing at the owner's expense. Towing may be done in the interests of safety and the free flow of traffic. (KPSM)