Fabian Badejo to sign Fantasies at Van Dorp on Wednesday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Fabian Badejo will sign copies of Fantasies – Love-making poems at Van Dorp bookstore in Madame Estate, Wednesday, February 12, from 12 noon to 5 pm, said Jacqueline Sample, publisher at HNP.

The book of erotic poems is “a perfect gift for your Valentine,” said Badejo. “Give that special someone a gift of Fantasies for Valentine’s Day and she, or he, will NEVER forget you.”

The general public and the store’s customers are invited to visit Van Dorp and “enjoy this live treat” of meeting the author and having their gift book signed, said Sample.

Last Sunday afternoon, Badejo gave an exciting reading from his much-talked about Fantasies to a full house at Shy Snack. The “Sip and Chat” reading was organized by the United Women Book Club and featured guest poet Marianne Tefft, said Sample.

The book signing this Wednesday is “a pre-Valentine’s Day activity and I must thank Van Dorp for hosting it,” said Badejo. Interestingly, the author is known more for his serious-topic books and literary criticism.

Badejo is also the host of Culture Time, the long-running Sunday program on PJD2 radio, FM 102.7.

