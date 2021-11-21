Family Fun Day at Emilio Wilson Park | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (EMILIO WILSON ESTATE) - The St. Maarten Heart and Stroke Foundation did it again. The foundation’s first “Family Fun Day for stroke survivors and caretakers” was well attended. The event was organized in collaboration with The American University (AUC) and the White and Yellow Cross care foundation (WYCCF).

The program was opened with a prayer from Pastor Elijah Singer who also suffered a stroke. He came to pray and stimulate other Stroke Survivors.

The Honorable Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs opened the event with a motivational speech reaching out to the participants and the community. Present was Rudolphe Samuel minister of Education Culture Youth and Sports.

The WYCCF out with their clients and rehabilitation staff and caregivers. The physiotherapy team took the opportunity to speak to the participants and gave essential information where needed. They also held a session on being active with some great Soca Music. Almost all of the patients and supporters participated in this session. Somewhere standing with the help of their crutches or with ap rollator and others were sitting in their wheelchairs and moving as instructed.

Patients played table games such as bingo where a patient also won a pedicure voucher.

Julian Rollocks, who was the motivational Speaker, came and gave his testimony about his experience as a Stroke survivor.

Dr. Marques, Neurologist of the St. Maarten Medical Center gave a presentation on “BE FAST” and explaining that having a stroke is a medical emergency and it is very important to recognize the signs and get to the ER fast. Dr. Marques also explained what treatment can be given when a patient arrives at the ER.

Nurse Vlaun of the St. Maarten Ambulance Department also gave a presentation on what takes place when the emergency calls come in and how to get the victim ready for the ambulance Crew.

We receive vouchers from Kreations Health Store in the Orange Grove, Dinner for 2 at Holland House, TJ's Coal Pot Restaraunt, a Private Donor for a pedicure at Georgina Nail Spa, and Addicted Hair Lounge.

Music was provided courtesy of DJ Shef.

Juices by Carl and Sons

Lovely Soup by Krestive Juices Catering.

This event was Sponsored by AUC American University of Caribbean, Laguna View Medical Practices, Telem N.V. , Nagico, Motorworld and the St. Maarten Medical Center.

A Stroke Patient won a prize for a weekend Stay at Oyster Bay Resorts Courtesy of Ms. Brown of the Oyster Bay Resorts, and a caregiver won a weekend stay at Divi Little Bay Resorts Courtesy of Divi Resorts.

A big thank you to the students of The AUC and St. Dominic Primary School.

Arthur Hunt of Sounds.

SMHSF would like to thank the general public for their support and for bringing their loved ones to this event.

SMHSF would like to encourage the public to be aware of the signs of a stroke and also take good care of their health because prevention is better than the cure.