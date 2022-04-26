Fara Vilssaint Dracon 1st runner up in SDCF Carnival Teen Pageant | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Stacy-Ann Taylor Studio is pleased to announce their first participant/contestant for the Sint Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) Carnival Teen Queen Pageant 2022.

“We celebrate on our people/talents, Fara Vilssaint Dracon, a true dreamer who believes that “no dream is impossible once you have worked hard enough to achieve it.

“We, Stacy-Ann Taylor Studio, had the honor to work with Fara through her journey and pageantry at the recent staging of Carnival Teen Queen on the night of April 19, 2022.

“Our 17 years old native of Sweet Soualiga (Saint Martin) earned the title of 1st Runner – Up.

Through her hard work, beauty, poise, intellect, talent and overall lovely personality she won Best Talent, Miss Amity and Miss Committee Choice.

“Being one of the promising models at Stacy-Ann Taylor Modeling Agency, we are proud of your accomplishment and extremely thankful that you were more than willing to be the first participant to represent the agency,” the Stay-Ann Taylor Studio said in a press release on Tuesday.

ABOUT STAY-ANN TAYLOR AND THE STUDIO

Stacy-Ann is a self-taught makeup artist, with numerous years of experience at MAC Cosmetics as senior makeup artist and product specialist. Stacy-Ann has been working in this field for over half a decade and has been lucky enough to do makeup for so many amazing clients both locally and internationally and for so many different occasions, like bridal makeup, fashion makeup, photo shoots, corporate websites and commercial video’s to name a few.

Besides makeup, fashion has always been her passion ever since she can remember. Before pursuing a career as a makeup artist, Stacy-Ann has been working at different boutiques in St. Maarten like Liz Claiborne and Qui Boutique. Whether your closet is in need of a makeover, or you need something eye catching for a special event, Stacy-Ann is there to tackle the task.

With all the experiences gained in the makeup and fashion field, Stacy-ann now decided to establish her own Studio to bring her knowledge together and help clients with makeup artistry, image consultancy, creative concept development, photography assistant and models. For this last group Stacy-Ann specifically started a modeling agency.​

MODELING AGENCY

The modeling Agency of Stacy-Ann Taylor Studio has earned a reputation for the ability to grow some of the best and talented individuals in the industry. The Agency has created a diverse group of talented individuals, connecting them with the best in the business. The aim is to pave the way to success for our aspiring stars, providing them with all the tools, resources, and personalized attention they need to make it to the top.

Since the start at the end of June 2020 the Agency now has more than 30 aspiring and enthusiastic models signed up, all eager to further develop their modeling techniques, skills and to enhance their confidence and poise. Most of the models that signed up are teenagers and young-adults between the age of 13 and 20 years old but also adults, mature and full-figured women signed up with the agency.

The model agency focuses on offering a variety of services were models are required like (corporate) promotional video’s and photo shoots, video and photo shoots for the music and entertainment industry as well as cat-walks and fashion shows for both the local as regional market and in the future the international market.

So far the feedback Stacy-Ann Taylor Studio has received from the models, parents and the community as a whole is extremely positive with most credits for the fact that the Agency offers young motivated St. Maarteners a chance to excel and build their confidence and step in the spot light as first step to a successful (international) modeling career.

This was also the main reason that Stacy-Ann Taylor Studio recently offered 3 scholarships to young talented youngsters who were eager to become a model but due to the present economic circumstances were not in the (financial) position to sign up with the agency and to build their portfolio while working with professional photographers.