Faraja & AUC volunteers Give MHF Facelift | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - On Saturday July 23rd, 2022, clients, and staff of the Faraja Day Treatment Facility (FDTF) at the Mental Health Foundation (MHF) teamed up with approximately 14 volunteers of the American University of the Caribbean (AUC) to give the FDTF a facelift by repainting the gates, entrance walls and communal area for their AUC community Action Day.

The event commenced at 8:30 am with an introduction of all participants followed by the formation of groups, which were allocated to the selected areas for painting.

The teams contributed approximately 4.5 service hours, which concluded at 1PM with a well-deserved lunch and rest. All participants were engaged enthusiastically, which was evident in the completed tasks, as the finished paint jobs made the areas look renewed and welcoming.

MHF extends their sincerest gratitude towards AUC for consistently including the foundation in their efforts and looks forward to working with them again in the near future.