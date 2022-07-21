Farewell speech from Loekie Morales during the funeral of Author Lebacs | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CURACAO – Head of the Beyond Kultura Events (BKE) Foundation Loekie Morales presented the farewell message at the funeral of author Diana Lebacs on July 19 on behalf of Dutch Caribbean Authors, BKE and herself.

The farewell speech for the beloved author is as follows:

Diaantje, as I affectionately called you.

Great Lady of the Day and the Night. Multi-talented!

Teacher, Translator Papiamentu, Actor, Singer, Storyteller, and above all for me, MY GOOD FRIEND and COLLEAGUE Author.

The magical way of literature, that's where I met you.

You guided and inspired not only me but many aspiring writers in the Dutch Caribbean, to skillfully and with KINDNESS achieve our mission.

With your Creativity, Sympathy, and Positivism, you symbolize to me, a VERY STRONG TRUNK OF A TREE, in which your creations live on:

Sherry, Nancho di Bonairu, Sugarcane Rosy, Caimin, Oliver, Rini, Robin, to name just a few.

Your significance for our society and beyond is great and profound.

For problems, you usually had practical solutions.

Your attention and loyalty to me have always been great.

I can still hear you asking: 'How are your projects going?

You are still writing, aren't you?’

A huge THANK YOU, Daantje, for sharing all your knowledge and talents with us. I will never forget you. You will forever remain one of my best friends and my role model in so many areas.

My heartfelt condolences and strength go to your daughter Melinda, your family, and all your friends. On behalf of Beyond Kultura Events Foundation (BKEF), all authors with whom you shared literature and much more, and of course myself: SLEEP SOFT, DIANA.

Diaantje, my beloved, inspiring friend.

I KNOW EXACTLY WHERE I WILL MEET YOU AGAIN WHEN I READ YOUR BOOKS.

In the group picture, Diana Lebaca (behind centre) with the Sint Maarten Story telling class of Beyond Kultura Events Foundation, that Diana brought the storytelling skills to, in 2019.