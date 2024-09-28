FAVE Celebrates 50 Years of Educational Excellence with Thanksgiving Service | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUL DE SAC) - The Honourable Acting Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports (MECYS), Mr. Lyndon Lewis, represented by Mr. Renate Brison, MECYS Policy Officer, presented a special plaque to the St. Maarten Academy on Thursday, September 26, 2024, marking 50 years of academic excellence and community service. The plaque was received by Executive Director drs. Tallulah Baly-Vanterpool on behalf of the Foundation for Academic and Vocational Education (FAVE), commemorating this significant milestone.

FAVE kicked off its year-long 50th-anniversary celebrations with a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at Good News Baptist Church. The event drew dignitaries, alumni, students, and the public, with notable attendees including former governor drs. Eugene Holiday and President of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams, along with Members of Parliament Melissa Gumbs, Omar Ottley, and alumnus MP Richinel Brug.

In her welcome address, Executive Director drs. Tallulah Baly-Vanterpool emphasized the importance of reflecting on FAVE’s journey while envisioning the future. “We stand at a crossroads between past and future—a moment of reflection and celebration, honouring the legacy of those who dared to dream 50 years ago,” she stated. “FAVE has grown into a beacon of excellence, resilience, and innovation, nurturing generations of young minds who have impacted their communities and the world,” she added.

Mr. Elroy Hughes, President of the FAVE Board, congratulated St. Maarten Academy on its milestone anniversary, expressing gratitude to the Executive Director, principals, staff, teachers, and students. “Over the last 50 years, St. Maarten Academy has produced some of the finest talents our island has to offer,” he remarked. Alumni were invited to stand and be recognized, and Hughes thanked those who enrolled their children at their alma mater. He acknowledged past board members, particularly the longest-serving member, Mr. Roland Duncan, and reaffirmed the board’s commitment to continuing the school’s legacy. “It is our aim to ensure that this legacy continues for the next 50 years,” he affirmed.

The service featured heartfelt musical performances by current students, alumni, and the congregation, including renditions by Rosemary Marsham-Hodge (Class of 1991), Karen Cadogan (Class of 1990), and first-year student of the PSVE campus, Adriana Carolina, accompanied by the St. Maarten Academy band. Students from the CAPE division served as ushers for the program.

Former Honourable Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports, Mrs. Patricia Lourens, who also served as the principal of the Academic campus, provided a brief background of the school’s history, highlighting the institution's resilience and role in shaping the island's educational landscape. The Foundation for Vocational and Professional Training (FVPT)—which later became the St. Maarten Academy—was the brainchild of founders Mr. Otto Jongsma, Mr. Adu Abel, Mr. A. Van Spanje, Mr. J. Casper, Mr. V. Pantin, Mr. L.N. Peters, Mr. M.F. Scott, Mr. R. Muller, and Mrs. T. Doubourcq.

The Foundation opened its first day school, the St. Maarten Academy, in St. Peters, Cul-de-Sac, on September 23, 1974, with a modest setup; three classrooms, basic toilet facilities, and a partially completed office block. By the end of the year, additional facilities were added, including a staff room and administrative offices. The student population consisted of 26 students across three instructional groups: two junior vocational (8th grade) classes and one academic (9th grade) class. Nine teachers, some part-time, were employed to nurture this growing academic community. Fifty years later, the school has a student population just short of 750 students.

The Academy boasts a proud record of firsts, including being the first school in Sint Maarten to prepare students for the Caribbean Secondary Examinations Certificate (CSEC) exams and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), both administered by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC). Currently, Mrs. Kim Lucas-Felix serves as principal of the Academic section, while Ms. Monique Beek oversees the St. Maarten Academy Preparatory Secondary Vocational Education (PSVE), soon to be renamed the St. Maarten Academy Vocational Business campus (SMVBC).

Notably, the school has nurtured four government ministers, numerous clergy members, parliamentarians, and department heads, all of whom have significantly influenced the island’s governance and development. “By cultivating a more skilled workforce, the school has played an essential role in driving economic growth, with alumni leading businesses, government offices, and civil organizations,” said Mrs. Lourens.

Alumna Ludmila Duncan, former MP and President of the Alumni Association, reflected on how the school instilled values of community, respect, and discipline that shaped her professional life. Pastor Webster’s sermon focused on the themes of legacy and gratitude, encouraging the community to invest in future generations to uphold the Academy’s vision.

During the service, a collection was taken to support the church’s Good News Christian Academy, underscoring FAVE’s commitment to fostering education beyond its walls.

“We are preparing students not just for exams but to shape nations and serve humanity,” Baly-Vanterpool concluded. “This celebration is not just about our past; it’s about looking forward and paying it forward.”

As FAVE celebrates this significant milestone, it remains steadfast in its mission to develop compassionate, resilient leaders who will carry forward a legacy of excellence for generations to come.