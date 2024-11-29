“Faya Lobi: 200 Years of Fiery Love in the Diaspora” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Library is delighted to extend an invitation to the community for a special book presentation by Curaçaoan author Ange Jessurun. The event will highlight her latest novel, Faya Lobi, 200 jaar vurige liefde in de diaspora /Faya Lobi: 200 Years of Fiery Love in the Diaspora, a compelling narrative rooted in true stories.

This thought-provoking work intricately traces the rich history of Jessurun's family, traversing the cultural landscapes of Suriname and Curaçao. Through themes of love, resilience, and cultural heritage, Faya Lobi offers an unforgettable exploration of legacy and connection.

Join us for an enriching literary experience celebrating the power of storytelling and history.

The event will take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, from 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM at the Sint Maarten Library.

Faya Lobi: Published in 2022, Faya Lobi traces the captivating story of Jessurun’s great-grandfather, a Chinese immigrant who arrived in Paramaribo in 1865, and Emelia, a formerly enslaved woman freed in 1859. Their lineage unfolds through generations, including Antonius, who moved to Curaçao during World War II, where he fell in love with Angela—a descendant of plantation owner Jan Hendrik Specht. Combining personal memories, historical documents, and true accounts, Jessurun paints a vivid picture of Surinamese-Curaçaoan heritage.

Ange Jessurun: Born in Curaçao in 1954, Ange Jessurun is an educator, cultural advocate, and author dedicated to promoting native languages and cultural awareness. A microbiologist by training, Jessurun also studied Papiamentu, which she taught for years at Peter Stuyvesant College in Willemstad. She has co-authored numerous Papiamentu teaching methods and founded the prestigious Arte di Palabra contest for secondary students. Since 2009, she has coordinated multilingual Master of Education programs across the Caribbean.

Do not miss this unique opportunity to engage with Ange Jessurun as she shares the inspiration behind her novel, her family’s remarkable history, and her passion for preserving Caribbean heritage. Copies of Faya Lobi will be available for purchase, and the event will include a Q&A session with the author.

Join us in celebrating a story that honors the vibrant tapestry of our shared Caribbean history.

For more information about the event, please contact the Sint Maarten Library at 1721-542-2970.