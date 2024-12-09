FCCA Foundation donates Five Smartboards to SVOBE | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POINT BLANCHE/SOUTH REWARD) - Nowadays, quality of education cannot be delivered without having up-to-date educational technology, which, however, is also quite costly.

SVOBE Schools, Milton Peters School (MPC) and Sundial School, are therefore very grateful that the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) and Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) invited SVOBE Schools to be a recipient of this year’s Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Foundation donation.

With a donation to the total tune of US 10,000.00, SVOBE can purchase five Prowise smartboards, which will replace beamers that have reached their “stretched” life spans. These Smartboards enable teachers and students to learn collaboratively, to share files, access online resources and use educational software and an extensive source of educational materials.

Port St Maarten Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alexander Gumbs said it was a corporate social responsibility for PSG to identify social, economic and educational opportunities that would benefit the entire community in the long run through investment.

“Education is the key foundation for building a successful nation, and it is a cornerstone in our own commitment as a public-private company to contribute in whatever way we can to see a successful and prosperous nation in all of its facets which includes education.

“Making use of educational technology in the 21st century is a must and there should be no digital and technological divide where this is concerned. We are pleased to handover the FCCA Foundations contribution as we all work together for inclusive progress,” CEO Alexander Gumbs said.

The FCCA Foundation provides a tangible mechanism for the cruise industry to fund a range of humanitarian causes in the Caribbean and Central American regions, along with Mexico and Colombia. In its 28 years of existence, the Foundation has impacted thousands of citizens by providing millions of dollars in support and countless hours to causes and charities throughout the region.

The programs that the charitable foundation has are the Holiday Gift Project, Children’s Essay and Poster Competitions, the FCCA Online Auction, and the FCCA Foundation Extravaganza.

The Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association is a not-for-profit trade organization composed of 23 Member Lines operating nearly 200 vessels in Floridian, Caribbean and Latin American waters. Created in 1972, the FCCA’s mandate is to provide a forum for discussion on cruise operations, tourism development, ports, tour operations, safety, security and other cruise industry issues.

By fostering an understanding of the cruise industry and its operating practices, the FCCA seeks to build cooperative relationships with its partner destinations and to develop productive bilateral partnerships with every sector.

The FCCA works with governments, ports and all private/public sector representatives to maximize cruise passenger, cruise line and cruise line employee spending, as well as enhance the destination experience and the amount of cruise passengers returning as stay-over visitors.