Female Driver Loses Control of Truck as it Veers Off Hillside | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is actively investigating a serious traffic accident that occurred on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the area of Waymond Hill, South Reward. A female driver lost control of her vehicle and veered off the side of the hill, resulting in the vehicle flipping over and landing a significant distance down in the bushes.

At approximately 12.15 pm, Police Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting that a white pickup truck had fallen over the edge at Waymond Hill. In response, police patrols, the Fire Department, and paramedics were immediately dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, officers encountered the white pickup truck resting on its side at a considerable distance down the hillside. Inside the vehicle was an elderly female driver who had sustained multiple injuries. Personnel from the Fire Department swiftly stabilized the vehicle before carefully extracting the driver and bringing her safely back up to the roadside.

The victim sustained injuries to her body and face. She received emergency medical attention at the scene from paramedics before being transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further treatment.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the Traffic Department of KPSM.

KPSM urges all motorists to exercise caution while navigating steep and curved roads, particularly in hilly areas, to prevent such incidents.

Emergency services at the scene of the accident midday on Wednesday, March 5th, 2025.