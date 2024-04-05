Female shot drives herself to the hospital. In intensive care after surgery | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY BAY) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is issuing a statement regarding a shooting incident that occurred in the early hours of Thursday, April 4th, 2024, at approximately 03:00 AM in the Cay Bay area.

Personnel of KPSM received a report from the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) emergency department indicating that a female victim had self-transported to the hospital seeking assistance after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival at the SMMC, the victim underwent immediate surgical intervention and has since been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for further medical care. Police personnel and detectives were promptly notified of the situation and have initiated an investigation into the matter.

At this time, details regarding the exact location of the shooting remain unclear, and information regarding the incident is gradually being relayed to law enforcement authorities. The Sint Maarten Police Force is urging members of the general public who may possess any information pertaining to this shooting to come forward and cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

The assistance of the community is invaluable in efforts to apprehend those responsible for this act Detectives assigned to the Major Crimes Team urge anyone with knowledge or information concerning this incident to contact KPSM’s Major Crimes team at +1 721 542 2222, ext. 208, 223, or 214. Alternatively, individuals can provide anonymous tips by calling the anonymous tip line at 9300.

The Sint Maarten Police Force treats incidents of this nature with utmost seriousness and is resolutely dedicated to upholding the safety and security of the community.