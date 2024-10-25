Fierce Battles in Spot-On Racing Conditions for the Caribbean Dinghy Championship | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The Caribbean Dinghy Championship, hosted by the Sint Maarten Yacht Club and backed by the Caribbean Sailing Association, kicked off today with exhilarating competition across six classes in the waters of Simpson Bay. Sponsored by Motorworld, this year’s Championships have drawn teams from a record nine countries, each vying for victory in an event that showcases tactics, skills, and a love for sailing that unites competitors from across the region.

Yesterday’s arrival day saw teams gathering at the Sint Maarten Yacht Club to register and get a taste of St. Maarten’s sailing conditions, followed by a lively opening ceremony in the evening. Teams were officially introduced, and the sailors shared a meal courtesy of the Sint Maarten Yacht Club’s Bar & Restaurant—while having the chance to connect, exchange strategies, and size up the competition ahead.

Racers started their day rigging boats at the Sint Maarten Yacht Club, where fresh pastries from Zeebest Bakery energized the teams before hitting the water. The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) arranged a special bridge opening, allowing competitors to access the race area, where a steady 15-knot breeze set up spot-on racing conditions. The Race Committee had laid out a trapezoid course, with ILCA and RS Quest classes taking on a challenging outer loop, while Optimist and RS Zest classes navigated a tighter inner loop. The layout guaranteed intense racing across all classes, and from the first signal, it was clear this year’s Championships were going to be fiercely competitive.

In the RS Zest class, Team St. Maarten, represented by Oskar Jarrett Versteegden and Chris Meekhof, dominated the RS Zest class with an impressive six-race winning streak, securing the top position. Team St. Martin, represented by Oceane Chilou and Neo Barbet, secured second place after consistent performances, while Team Trinidad and Tobago’s Mikhaela Browne and Sion Gachette completed the top three.

Over in the RS Quest class, five teams battled it out in a display of skill and resilience. Team Antigua’s Patrick Greensmith and Alistair Knoblauch emerged as leaders, finishing with four consecutive bullets after a tough start. Sint Maarten’s father-son team, Joris and 9-year-old Axel Vanden Eynde, youngest sailor in this class, took first place in the first and last races. Despite a rudder break in race five, they still took second place. St. Martin’s Merlin Guier and Pascal Belle followed closely in third, with only a 3-points difference keeping the race for podium positions wide open.

The Optimist class saw the largest turnout, with 10 sailors from six nations facing off in a head-to-head race day. Sint Maarten’s Nathan Sheppard and Antigua’s Tyden Jones were neck and neck throughout the entire day, with Sheppard securing a narrow first place with Jones hot on his heels with only a 2-point difference. St. Martin’s Aymeric Arminjon held onto third, sailing steadily in a competitive field.

In the ILCA 4 class, Antigua’s Carrick Jones dominated with five bullets, setting a high standard for the competition. Massimo Lapierre from St. Maarten narrowly holds second place over St. Martin’s Clement Le Normand, with only two points separating the two, promising more thrilling competition in the days ahead.

The ILCA 6 division showcased one of the day’s most exciting rivalries, as Antigua’s Shanoy Malone and Sint Maarten’s Rio Stomp went boat-for-boat around the course. Malone ultimately came out on top with five bullets, but Stomp got his eye on the win, promising a tactical showdown in the next two days. Trinidad’s Josiah Alexis finished in third, showing steady determination.

Rounding out the classes, the ILCA 7 fleet saw sailors of diverse experience levels, with the young and master’s alike competing fiercely. Antigua’s Ozani Lafond secured four bullets, taking the lead with only a narrow two-point gap over seasoned sailors Benoit Meesemaecker. Veteran sailor Frits Bus left strong sailors from Trinidad and Tobago, St. Martin and St. Vincent behind him, claiming third place.