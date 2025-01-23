Final opportunity for MSMEs to apply for funding under the Enterprise Support Project | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) invites all eligible micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to take advantage of the final opportunity to apply for grants and low-interest loans through the Enterprise Support Project (ESP).

Applications will be accepted from midnight on February 1st to 5pm on February 7th, 2025, marking the last phase of this significant initiative.

Since its launch in 2020, the ESP has disbursed over $19 million in financial support, assisting nearly 300 local businesses across various sectors including agriculture, healthcare, hospitality and transportation. This assistance has boosted innovation, supported job creation, and strengthened economic growth throughout Sint Maarten.

With the majority of the project’s funding already disbursed, this final application window represents the last opportunity for eligible businesses to benefit from the project’s resources. Funded by the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, which is financed by the Government of the Netherlands, the ESP has worked in partnership with local banks and training institutions to provide resources for long-term success.

As the project enters its final phase, applicants should be aware that this is the last opportunity to apply, and it is imperative to take note of significant changes. Applications will only be accepted during this limited time, from midnight February 1st to 5pm on February 7th, 2025.

Submission received outside of this timeframe, including incomplete or late submissions will not be considered. Additionally, as previously announced, on December 18th, 2024, transportation businesses are no longer eligible for funding. This decision reflects the program’s commitment to distributing funds equitably, following the allocation of nearly $4 million to the transportation sector.

Financing for vehicles, including passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, and construction vehicles, is no longer available. Businesses that have already received funding are not eligible to apply again.

Although the financial support component of the ESP is concluding, the project remains committed to supporting Sint Maarten’s small businesses through enterprise and development initiatives.

With financial assistance from ESP, and the Small Business Academy by Qredits and the Entrepreneurship Development Program by the Sint Maarten Entrepreneurship Development Centre (endorsed by the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications) will continue to provide valuable resources for entrepreneurs who are looking to strengthen and grow their businesses.

Eligible businesses are encouraged to prepare their applications thoroughly to ensure compliance with the requirements outlined on the NRPB’s website. Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis during the designated submission window.

For additional information, applicants may consult the detailed guidelines and FAQs available at www.nrpbsxm.org/esp. Questions or feedback can be directed to the ESP team via email at enterprisesupport@nrpbsxm.org.

The Enterprise Support Project is part of the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, which is financed by the Government of the Netherlands, managed by the World Bank, and implemented by the NRPB on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten.