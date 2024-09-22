Finance Minister Urges Motorists to Pay Outstanding 2024 Road Tax | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREATBAY) - Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs is calling on motorists who have not yet paid their road tax for 2024 to do so immediately as it is illegal to drive without one.

Noting that the deadline for the payment of the road tax for the current year has expired since the end of June, the Minister reminded vehicle owners that besides the fact that the law requires that they pay the annual road tax, they would also be putting themselves and other road users at risk if they were to drive without one.

“I, therefore, once again, urge all those who have not yet paid their road tax to kindly do so without any further delay,” said Minister Gumbs. She added that controls will resume immediately to ensure that motorists comply with the law.

Regarding individuals who have not yet picked up their new number plates, the Minister said they can do so by bringing their receipt of payment of the road tax for the current year, as well as valid insurance for the vehicle, and the necessary inspection card.