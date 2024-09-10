Fire Department Extinguishes Monday night Fire | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUPECOY) – The Central Police Dispatch received several calls on Monday evening at 9:20 pm about a fire at the Sapphire Beach Club in Cupecoy. Several police patrols were dispatched to the location.

At the scene it was discovered that the fire was coming from a storage space under the hotel. Personnel from the Fire Department were dispatched too and started battling the fire which was brought under control at 11:00 pm.

On Monday night the Fire Department was still monitoring the situation while detectives carried out an investigation.

The road in front of the hotel was closed off to motorized vehicles during the process to extinguish the storeroom fire.

There were no injuries reported.