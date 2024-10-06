Fire Department kicks off Fire Prevention Month as of October 1st. Open House Planned for October 14 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, DCOMM) – The Fire Department kicked off on Tuesday, October 1st Fire Prevention Month under the theme, “Think Fire Safety” along with its safety partners.

The objective is to raise fire safety awareness, and help to ensure your home, business, school and family are protected.

Fire Prevention Month is an opportunity to educate and talk about fire safety across the board.

One of the main events is an Open House on Constitution Day, Monday, October 14, 2024, at the Fire Department & Ambulance Building in Cay Hill from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

The Open House entails various activities, games, fire prevention educational sessions, expo of fire safety products, safety partners display, obstacle course, fire truck ride, bouncing castle, pool, etc.

The Open House will conclude with a fireworks display. The Open House is organized together with the Fire Fighters Foundation and the Student Support Services Division.

Food and drinks will be on sale.

A special feature of the day will be a panel discussion that will be carried later by the Department of Communication (DCOMM) via its public information mediums.

Other stakeholders involved in the Open House besides the Fire Department Sections, Ambulance, Fire Fighters Foundation Student Support Services Division and DCOMM, is the Sint Maarten Police Department (KPSM), Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (Ministry VROMI), Vendors of Fire Safety products and services.

The 2024 Fire Prevention Month coincides with Fire Drills that are organized by the Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS), who will be coordinating schools’ drills two times per day at 21 participating schools with the support of the Fire Department. These drills started in the week of September 23rd and will continue until the end of October.

The Fire Department hopes to see you on October 14th at the 2024 "Think Fire Safety" Open House.