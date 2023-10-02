First Annual R.C. Arrindell Domino Tournament A Resounding Success | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The First Annual Roberto Celestino Arrindell Domino Tournament was successfully organized on Sunday October 1st by Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin, President of It's Time St. Maarten Foundation, along with Chantal Simmons-Bryan, the Lead Tournament Organizer.

With hundreds in attendance, the Tournament gathered top Domino players and teams from throughout North and South of St. Martin. These highly-spirited players, along with fully-engaged onlookers filled the Tropicana Casino Ballroom with enthusiasm. Regulated by the double-eliminations Domino format, the teams competed passionately in six rounds of Domino games to vy for the trophies, cash prizes and moreover, bragging rights.

Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin and Chantal Simmons-Bryan, the visionaries behind the Roberto Celestino Arrindell Memorial Domino Tournament, brought together hundreds of participants from all walks of life. Marlin shared the following heartfelt remarks about his vision for the Memorial Tournament: "Roberto reignited my passion for playing Dominoes. He would be proud to see so many gathered in his memory and playing the game that he loved. Today, we honor him by upholding the traditions that he established; playing on Sunday, cooking and sharing food, and enjoying good times with family and friends. This very impressive turnout and the high-level of organization has generated a very energetic and competitive atmosphere with comraderie. We have taken Domino playing from under the trees in the backyard to the ballroom! It is time to recognize Domino as an official sport," shared Marlin.

The Tournament was well-organized with fervent support from the Lead Event Organizer, Chantal Simmons-Bryan and a dedicated team. The seamless execution included clearly stipulated international rules and guidelines that established a standard of professionalism and respect among the participating 10 teams. All competing teams were outfitted in branded uniform shirts memorializing Roberto Celestino Arrindell. The 10 referees and 8 scorers also contributed to the level of organization of the Tournament, which was conducted respectfully without obscene language nor aggressive behavior.

The Tournament commenced with an opening ceremony, which incorporated a moment of silence in honor of the late, great Roberto Celestino Arrindell, as well as two other renowned Domino players posthumously - Jack York and Reynold Flanders.

Mr. Leonard Hughes, one of the Tournament Referees, blessed the Tournament with a prayer, which was followed by the St. Martin Song performed on steelpans by Franklin Davis.

Also in attendance was the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, the Hon. Rodolphe Samuel who shared opening remarks thanking, "It's Time Foundation" Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin and Chantal Simmons-Bryan for bringing the Domino sport to this level. He congratulated Marlin for the vison to organize such an outstanding official Tournament, which showcases the potential to improve the level of Domino as an official sport on St. Maarten. Minister Samuel also participated as a player with the 'Under the Tree' Dominators Team. Additionally, the Hon. Member of Parliament William Marlin participated as a member of the 'Assassins' Team.

Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin thanked all teams for participating in what he promised to become an annual Tournament, which will be further expanded with St. Maarten represented in regional/international Domino competitions.

The First Prize Winner of the Roberto Celestino Memorial Domino Tournament was awarded to the 'Coors Light' team, who meticulously reigned as the undefeated Champs throughout the entire Tournament. Team 'Coors Light' defeated 'Tamarind Tree Boys' in the final match. With 'Tamarind Tree Boys' in second place, coming in third was the 'Under the Tree' Domino team. The trophy for the 'Best Sportsmanship' team was awarded to the 'Suckergarden Warriors.'

The following prizes were awarded to the winners:

- 1st Place - $500 cash, championship trophy and 3 cases of beers;

- 2nd Place - 6 cases of beers with the 2nd place trophy;

- 3rd Place - 3 cases of beer and the trophy.

Individual prizes were also awarded for MVP players that won the most games.

The organizers left no stone unturned for the coordination of this high-caliber Tournament, which included various special elements to honor Roberto Celestino Arrindell's legacy such as: a personalized domino gift boxes, professional venue set-up and décor, a large domino cake and complimentary food and drinks for the players, sponsored by Kreative Juices.

The event was hosted by Elton Richardson. Live music and entertainment were provided by Dr. Jones and friends, along with DJ Swendly.

With the resounding success of the First Annual Roberto Celestino Arrindell Memorial Domino Tournament, the Domino players and enthusiasts in attendance commended the quality of the event and encouraged Marlin to organize more.

The Roberto Celestino Arrindell Memorial Domino Tournament was made possible by It's Time SXM Foundation, Team C4-P and sponsored by Tropicana Casino, Sun Insurance, Kreative Juices, French St. Martin Tourist Office, ILTT- Coors Light, LCA Studios, Sound 2000, and Artemia.