First Arrest made in investigation in young man’s death. Police searching for second suspect | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – In connection with the ongoing investigation into the fatal assault which took place on December 7th, 2020, the personnel of the Detective Department arrested the suspect with the initials S.W. on December 24th, 2020, for his involvement in this case, the police announced on Monday. He was later incarcerated pending further investigation.

During the investigation the officers became aware that a second suspect should be involved in this case, where the victim with the initials J.C. had lost his life after being severely ill-treated on Well-road. J.C. passed away on Wednesday December 9th 2020, due to injuries sustained in this incident.

This comprehensive investigation is slowly progressing, and the Detective Department is requesting the public to provide any additional information that can serve to help in the arrests of the second suspect who is involved in this tragic case.

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), can be contacted at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also visit the website at www.policesxm.sx to report crime anonymously via the tip contact form, or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something. This investigation is ongoing. (KPSM)