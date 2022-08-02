First case of Monkeypox has been identified on French, Saint Martin | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Monday, August 1st, the ARS informed the public that a patient infected with the Monkeypox virus has been identified on the French side of the island and was placed in solitary confinement.

Minister of Public Health Hon. Omar Ottley urges the public to remain vigilant of the precautionary measures of the virus.

Monkeypox can be transmitted from person to person by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials.

During most contaminations, the symptoms are mild and can be treated at home.

Symptoms of Monkeypox can include; fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough, a rash that may be located on or near the genitals or anus but could also be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth.

The rash can look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy; they will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing.

If you are experiencing any of the symptoms, please visit your general practitioner.

Monkeypox symptoms usually start within three (3) weeks of exposure to the virus. If someone has flu-like symptoms, they will usually develop a rash 1-4 days later.

The virus can be spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has healed, all scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of skin has formed. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS), and the airport health workers are aware of the current situation and are prepared to take the necessary steps to ensure the best possible screening and precautionary measures.