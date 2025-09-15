First Cohort of Agri-Business Academy Graduates 2025 St. Maarten’s Agri-Entrepreneurs | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), in partnership with Qredits and TWO, proudly announces the successful graduation of the first-ever Agri-Business Academy (ABA) cohort.

Over the past 12 weeks, participants immersed themselves in business development training tailored to agriculture and fisheries, covering everything from modern farming methods to circular economy models. The program culminated on Friday with a “Qredits-style” business pitch, where each graduate had three minutes to present their concept before an audience.

The ideas presented highlighted not only traditional farming but also innovative approaches, including sustainable farm-to-table business models and strategies to enhance the fisheries industry through collaboration and collective investment in tools.

Graduates were also informed that their Qredits loan portal—offering financing at just 2% interest—is now open to receive their applications, giving them a unique opportunity to bring their ideas to life.

Minister of TEATT, the Hon. Grisha Heyliger-Marten, expressed pride in the graduates and extended her gratitude to all who made the program possible.

“Today, we celebrate a milestone in building a resilient and sustainable future for St. Maarten. These participants have shown us that agriculture and fisheries are not only about tradition, but about innovation, collaboration, and vision. I extend heartfelt thanks to the Department of ETT, Mr. Frederick and Mrs. Isaac, Ms. Stoffer and Ms. Romeo of TWO, as well as Mr. Groenevelt and the dedicated Qredits team of staff and trainers. Together, you have planted the seeds of an agri-business movement that will benefit generations to come.”

The Agri-Business Academy is part of the wider E6 Country Package program, aimed at strengthening entrepreneurship, food security, and access to finance. With this first cohort’s success, TEATT and its partners look forward to welcoming future groups of Agri-entrepreneurs ready to transform St. Maarten’s food and fisheries industries. For more info on the upcoming Agri-Business Academy Sessions, please contact Qredits, via telephone at +1-721-542-3428.