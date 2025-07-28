First Focus Group Sessions Kick Off in Saba for the ‘Where Culture Lives’ Project | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SABA (WINDWARDSIDE) - At the Saba Heritage Center in Windward Side, the first set of focus group discussions have successfully been completed in The Where Culture Lives research project.

This marks an exciting milestone in the project’s mission to map and better understand cultural and heritage practices across the six Dutch Caribbean islands.

The focus groups in Saba brought together a cross-section of cultural practitioners, policy makers, NGOs, educators, and experts who shared invaluable insights into the island’s rich cultural ecosystem.

These sessions are the first in a series of in-depth focus groups that will take place across Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Statia, St. Maarten, and Saba during the summer months. These conversations will assist in the design of surveys and aim to center local voices and explore how culture is lived, practiced, and supported at the community level. This week, on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 3 focus groups will take place on Statia.

“Speaking with some of Saba’s jewelry designers, cultural entrepreneurs, music and art teachers about their practices, what they love and what they find challenging has been truly eye-opening,” said lead researcher Ludmila Duncan.

“It gave real insight into what makes Saba so special and how culture takes shape in everyday life. Their stories will help guide our understanding of cultural realities and future opportunities for the cultural sectors on the island.”

In addition to the successful launch of the fieldwork, the project has finalized its desk research phase. Over the past two months, the team has reviewed and synthesized dozens of existing reports, policy papers, research models and data sources.

This work has helped establish a comprehensive knowledge base and informed the fieldwork leading to the development of adjusted themes tailored to the region’s cultural context. With themes for the Focus Groups such as Cultural Education & Talent Development, Amateur Arts, Informal Cultural Education, Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH), Heritage Participation & Cultural Participation and the Creative (Orange) Economy, Tourism & Government, the project aims for culturally sensitive engagement across the islands.

The project team has also officially launched its Advisory Platform—a dynamic group of cultural stakeholders and experts from across the islands and the Netherlands who will provide critical feedback and guidance throughout the research. The platform ensures that the process remains participatory, collaborative, and grounded in the actual experience of cultural practitioners on the islands.

“We’re very encouraged by the momentum,” said Jorien Wuite, project coordinator. “From the desk research to our first focus group, everything is unfolding in alignment with our mission: to create an inclusive, locally informed understanding of the cultural and heritage practices and sectors.”

Where Culture Lives was commissioned by the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW) and coordinated by St. Maarten-based consultancy Lemonade B.V. It is the first project of its kind to offer a holistic, regional scan of culture and heritage practice in the Dutch Caribbean.

The Research Project Team (Jorien Wuite, Ludmila Duncan, Gregory Richardson, Elton Villareal) remains committed to transparency and public engagement and will continue to share updates as the project advances.“This research is about us—what we do, our culture, our stories. Your voice matters,” reflects our guiding message, says the Research project Team.

With the prompt question Where Culture Lives?, we hope that through dialogue, data, and co-creation, the project seeks to ensure that future cultural policies continue to reflect the lived realities of artists, heritage practitioners, and communities. Residents of all six islands are encouraged to participate in the upcoming focus groups and later in the survey phase, which will be rolled out by the end of September.