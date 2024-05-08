First in-depth health assessment of Sint Maarten’s coral reefs completed by Nature Foundation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Nature Foundation has completed its first comprehensive analysis of the health of Sint Maarten’s coral reefs. Utilizing data collected by the organization since 2016, a tropical marine ecologist at the Nature Foundation found that Sint Maarten’s coral reefs are in poor condition but have not appeared to worsen significantly in health within the last seven years. The analysis was made possible through a grant facilitated by the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Infrastructure and Environment (VROMI).

Every year, Nature Foundation staff survey four sites within the Man of War Shoal Marine Park and three outside that Marine Protected Area (MPA), ­according to guidelines set by the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network (GCRMN). However, advanced statistical analysis of the data has not been possible until the recent hiring of Dr. Laëtitia Mathon, Science Officer for the COastal REsilience Needs Assessment (CORENA) project at the Nature Foundation.

The report indicates that Sint Maarten’s coral reefs — an attraction for scuba divers, source of income for local fishers and critical ecosystem for marine life — are suffering, with increased rates of coral bleaching following sustained high temperatures in 2023. The report also confirmed that the marine protected area off the coast of Philipsburg hosts significantly higher levels of corals, gorgonians, and sponges, as well as healthier rates of coral reproduction.

Some key findings provide a glimpse into the health of Sint Maarten’s coral reefs:

From August to November 2023, coral bleaching frequency rose 230%, or was over 3x more, than in all years prior due to sustained high summer temperatures.

Over 85% of reefs indicated critically low levels of live coral cover in 2023, meaning that most surveyed reefs did not have enough coral to sustain a healthy ecosystem.

The biomass (total weight) of predator fish such as sharks, groupers, and snappers was 231% higher, or over 3x more, inside the protected area than outside of it for all years. However, very few groupers were found throughout all years.

Despite being the most frequently counted fish, the population of herbivorous fish, such as algae-eating parrotfish and surgeonfish, is at critically low levels.

Macroalgae cover was 76% higher outside the protected area than within it during all years, likely impacted by the insufficient population of herbivorous fish.

Rates of coral disease such as Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD) have remained stable since first reported on Sint Maarten in 2018.

“The results from the baseline report are really concerning, especially when it comes to the effects of climate change, but they also show that some of these issues can be addressed locally,” said Dr. Mathon. “Size restrictions on harvesting snappers and groupers are necessary to make sure individuals are reaching maturity and reproducing. Parrotfish are essential to maintain healthy reefs, as they make space for corals to grow and prevent macroalgae overgrowth. Thankfully, many people refuse to eat parrotfish, and some fishers don’t harvest them, but we are worried they will be eaten more in the absence of commercial fish species. Traditional fishing is important but threatened by declining reef health, so awareness and regulations are needed to ensure it can continue sustainably.”

The Nature Foundation will continue to monitor these sites annually to assess changes in reef health and implement necessary management strategies. The results of the study will be used in collaboration with government officials to lobby policymakers for stronger and more expansive legislation for marine protected areas, fishing and harvesting regulations, and vulnerable marine species.

The world is currently in its fourth global bleaching event, posing a further threat to marine ecosystems. On Sint Maarten, irresponsible coastal development and improper waste disposal pose direct threats, as sediment from the hillsides and sewage from homes or boats runs off into the water can weaken or kill corals.

The full baseline biodiversity assessment, which will be used as a comparison for future monitoring, will be published in the near future. The report was developed as part of project CORENA, which contracted three staff and two interns to analyze the Nature Foundation’s existing data, as well as train core employees in higher-level analysis.

The COastal REsilience Needs Assessment (CORENA) project is focused on advancing the sustainable management of Sint Maarten’s marine and coastal environment through biodiversity research, planning recommendations, and educational initiatives. The RESEMBID-supported project is a collaboration between the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) and the non-profit Nature Foundation. Email corena@naturefoundationsxm.org for more information.

This project receives funding from The Caribbean OCTs Resilience, Sustainable Energy and Marine Biodiversity Programme (RESEMBID), a €40M programme financed by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France, the development cooperation agency of France.

This reef health status map shows the condition of seven surveyed reefs.

During coral reef monitoring, researchers collect data along transect lines.