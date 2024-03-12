FIRST OFFICIAL SG OF THE MINISTRY OF JUSTICE SWORN IN | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Today, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, marks a historic appointment within the Government of Sint Maarten as Florence Marlin becomes the first official Secretary General (SG) of the Ministry of Justice. His Excellency Governor Ajamu Baly presided over the swearing in ceremony, administering the oath of office to Ms. Marlin.

The prestigious ceremonial event took place at the Governor’s office in Philipsburg, whereby the Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson, family and friends gathered to witness this occasion. Marlin’s concrete appointment comes as a testament to her expertise, and role in public service.

As Secretary General of the Ministry of Justice, Marlin will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Ministry, working closely with the Honorable Minister of Justice to uphold the principles of justice, fairness, and integrity.

The independent Auditor and Consultant for government entities, SOAB, conducted the publication and selection process to which Ms. Marlin emerged as the successor as of February 1, 2024.

With a career bridging over two decades, Marlin brings experience with comprehension of the justice administration to her new role. The native of St. Maarten started out in the medical field as a certified Medical Assistant.

She then ventured out in the profession of Human Resources Management (HR) and has utilized her extensive background and experience in HR Management and Labor throughout her multifaceted career. She firmly believes that hard work, dedication and faith are catalysts for greatness.

Marlin previously served as the Head of the Personnel & Organization Department on St. Eustatius for eight years, showcasing her leadership capabilities and organizational expertise. Additionally, she spent six years as an Investigator at the Bureau Ombudsman (High Council of State), further solidifying her expertise in matters of governance and investigations.

Her higher learning concluded in the Netherlands in 2000, where she equipped herself with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in her field.

SG Florence Marlin - “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” is the biblical verse that has guided me throughout my life, empowering me to overcome challenges and persevere in my professional and personal life. I’m also steadfast in my commitment to lead with integrity and to make a positive difference for our community.”

Minister Anna E. Richardson - "I am elated for this historic milestone in the Ministry of Justice. For the first time since 10-10-2010, we have identified and officially appointed a Secretary General, and it brings me immense joy to share that Ms. Marlin, a woman of exceptional leadership qualities, now holds this prestigious position. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to SOAB for their invaluable support in ensuring a thorough and proper process in identifying the Secretary General. This achievement marks a significant step forward, responding to the calls from monitoring councils like the Law Enforcement Council and the Progress Committee. Their persistent advocacy for the appointment of an official Secretary General instead of relying on interim appointments has now been realized. With this, we close a chapter of uncertainty and usher in a new era of sustainability within the Ministry of Justice.

I extend my warmest congratulations to Ms. Marlin and her family on this well-deserved appointment. This accomplishment is not only a personal success but a collective achievement for the Ministry of Justice and its partners. Together, we continue our journey towards ensuring proper governance and sustainability in the pursuit of justice. Sincere congratulations to all involved in reaching this significant milestone.”

The appointment also reinforces Government’s commitment to advancing a diverse and inclusive leadership landscape.