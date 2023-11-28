First Political Discussion ‘Your Representative, Your Voice’ | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (DUTCH QUARTER) - The First Political Discussion ‘Your Representative, Your Voice’ was hosted by Dutch Quarter Community resident Perla Rombley and team on Friday, November 24, 2023, at the Dutch Quarter Community Center, Dutch Quarter, St. Maarten.

Dutch Quarter first ever political panel discussion ‘Your Representative, Your Voice’ highlighted three (3) dynamic resident representatives from various political parties. The event was presented interview style in front of a dense and politically motivated audience.

Panelists were; Ms. Sjemila N. Williams-Webster of The National Alliance party, Mr. Cresburk Brown of The United People’s party, and Mr. Kelron Bellot of The Nation Opportunity Wealth party moderated by trailblazer, Amanda Vital-Bedminister, Chief Influence Officer of CHAI Concierge and resident of Dutch Quarter.

As the panelists introduced themselves, shared initiatives and spoke about changes they seek to bring legislatively once elected to Parliament, they evoked eruptions of applauds and cheers from their party leaders and supporters. This panel discussion exceeded the expectations of attendees and was a resounding success by those in attendance.

From its initiation, Ms. Perla Rombley welcomed those in attendance and introduced Dutch Quarter residents Mr. Anderson Percival who did the prayer, Mr. O’Brian ‘Que’ Dennis who sang the St. Martin song, and further introduced the moderator Ms. Amanda S. Vital-Bedminister.

The event commenced with a segment on “The Constitution of St. Martin made Simple” with legal expert, author, and St. Martin first Ombudsman Dr. R.J.A (Nilda) Arduin, also a Dutch Quarter resident.

The panel discussion concluded with an engaging Q & A segment that allowed the audience to give voice to their concerns and the opportunity for their resident representatives to answer the constituents.

Several view-points highlighted during ‘Your Representatives, Your Voice’ included, “The Lynch Law”; “The Youth”; “Support for Creatives”; “Solutions”; “Opposition Role”; “Political Affiliation”; “Accountability”; and “Legislations”.

The Committee would like to extend its gratitude to our resident businesses, 2.3 Supermarket, Johnny Supermarket, and resident Mr. Kelvin “Rasta” Williams and event volunteers. We would also like to express gratitude to The National Institute of Arts, decorator Claudie Choisy, and Mr. Adrian Scott.

The Panel Discussion Committee hopes that this inaugural event will see a ripple down effect whereas the other communities on St. Martin will host a resident representative panel discussion to give voice to their community members.