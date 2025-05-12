First Response Enhances Sint Maarten’s Security with World-Class Israeli Training Program | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – First Response, a premier security and technology company in Sint Maarten, has taken a major step in strengthening the island’s safety by implementing internationally recognized training standards through a new global partnership.

In a strategic alliance with Chameleon Associates, a world-renowned provider of advanced security training and consulting, First Response is raising the bar for security operations across the territory.

Rooted in the Israeli security model—widely regarded as one of the most effective systems in the world—Chameleon’s methodologies have supported leading international agencies, government institutions, and law enforcement for over two decades.

As part of this initiative, 45 First Response security officers recently completed Chameleon’s Security Foundation Training, which included: Predictive Profiling Security Questioning De-Escalation Techniques All participating officers earned official certification, demonstrating their enhanced ability to detect and deter threats proactively—delivering a higher level of security for the businesses, communities, and individuals they serve.

“This milestone marks just the beginning,” said a representative of First Response. “We are committed to consistently elevating our standards—not just through training, but through innovation and global partnerships. Our mission is clear: to provide Sint Maarten with the most professional, intelligent, and trusted security service available.”

In addition to operational excellence, First Response remains dedicated to its core values of professionalism, integrity, innovation, and care. The company recently launched a female employee empowerment program and continues to support local leaders using their platforms to promote positive social impact.

With a focus on cutting-edge training, international collaboration, and meaningful community engagement, First Response is redefining what it means to provide modern security in Sint Maarten—ensuring readiness, resilience, and respect at every level.