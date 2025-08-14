First restaurant Green Key certification awarded to Lagoonies Bistro & Bar | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) Foundation is proud to announce a major milestone in sustainable tourism: the first restaurant Green Key certification in Sint Maarten has officially been awarded to Lagoonies Bistro & Bar (Lagoonies).

This prestigious certification, which represents excellence in environmental and sustainable operations within the hospitality industry, was formally presented by the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI), Mr. Patrice Gumbs, to Mrs. Olivia Roudon, owner of Lagoonies, during a celebratory event on Thursday, August 14.

The Green Key certification is recognized globally for its rigorous standards related to energy and water efficiency, waste reduction, environmental education, and staff involvement.

Attaining this certification not only affirms Lagoonies’ commitment to sustainability but also sets a strong example for others in the hospitality sector. The certification process reflects over a year of hard work to improve operations and reduce their environmental footprint.

Reflecting on the longer journey, Mrs. Roudon recalled, “It took 11 years to get here. I remember when we first removed the plastic straws almost 10 years ago, followed by phasing out plastic sauce packets, and replacing plastic water bottles with a free-to-use water fountain, until eventually we eliminated all single-use plastics.

“We faced many challenges along the way, from ‘Monday no meat no fish’ to offering vegan options as good and creative as the other dishes, and managing the financial costs. It truly has been a team effort and a shared journey that we hope will inspire other merchants on the island.”

"The Ministry of VROMI is proud to support EPIC in their role as the National Operator for the Green Key and Blue Flag eco-label programs. These internationally recognized certifications are concrete steps in executing our Nature Policy Plan, helping us safeguard our environment while strengthening sustainable tourism.

“Lagoonies’ achievement proves that local businesses can lead the way. We congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to many more establishments following their example," said Mr. Patrice Gumbs, Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure.

“To be able to award the first Green Key certificate to Lagoonies after reinstating the program just last year is truly incredible”, said Mr. de Lain. “Sustainability has been a clear priority for Lagoonies for years, and this global recognition feels both well-deserved and entirely fitting.”

This milestone follows a rigorous certification process during which Lagoonies implemented a range of new initiatives, including reducing waste, using more eco-friendly cleaning products, engaging their broader network in more sustainable practices, and developing new internal policies to improve their environmental footprint.

These efforts were formally evaluated through an onsite audit and subsequently reviewed by a National Jury—comprising four experts in hospitality, tourism and environmental sustainability—who unanimously approved their application.

Fleur Hermanides, President of the Board, commented, “It is with great pride to see Green Key relaunched after many years of inactivity, as Sint Maarten was busy rebuilding post-hurricane Irma, whose effects were exacerbated by the onslaught of the pandemic.

“To relaunch with a totally new site, in a new sector, makes it all the more exciting, and we look forward to many more sites following suit. A huge applause goes out to Lagoonies, Mrs. Roudon, and their amazing team, who have been a true pioneer in the sustainable restaurant business, being a great example on how a local restaurant can lower their environmental footprint and impact.”

Sustainable business practices are increasingly important—not only for environmental protection but also for the long-term viability of tourism, the health of local ecosystems, and the well-being of the island’s residents.

These practices also can reduce operational costs, such as water and energy bills. As Sint Maarten faces the realities of climate vulnerability, initiatives like Green Key offer a practical path forward for hotels, restaurants, and other tourism establishments.

EPIC encourages all hospitality sectors, including marinas and tour boat operators, to consider joining the Green Key and Blue Flag programs. Interested parties can contact EPIC at epicsxm@epicislands.org for guidance on how to get started. The implementation of the Green Key and Blue Flag programs has been made possible through the support of the Ministry of VROMI.