First Restaurants Enroll in St. Maarten Flavors | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In the first week following the opening of enrollment, 15 restaurants have already confirmed their participation in St. Maarten Flavors 2026/2027. “Signature Dishes” will be presented by, among others, Aziana, Balls & Wine, Catch21, Creole Culinary Classroom, Ital Shack, K Beach Club, Lazy Lizard, Pure Ocean, Rendez-Vous Lounge, Roma, Rum Huys, Seaview, Spices of India, Tortuga, Topper's & Veranda.

The now year-long program, with its peak in June, is rolled out by the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) in conjunction with the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau (STB). It is designed to celebrate the island’s status as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean and the wide diversity of tastes on the island.

For its 5th edition, St. Maarten Flavors has evolved into a continuous platform showcasing the island’s culinary scene throughout the year. With the tagline “Beyond the Plate,” it places greater emphasis on the stories behind the dishes, chefs, and culinary experiences, especially during the month of June. The platform will also serve as a central hub for culinary updates, events, and restaurant highlights across the island year-round.

Contrary to previous years, pricing is no longer preset. Chefs now have full freedom to design (or highlight) a signature dish to be featured throughout the year, including the number of courses and/or a special June variation or experience for added value and promotion.

Restaurants interested in joining the platform can contact events@shta.com