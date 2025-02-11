Five Community Members Receive Rotary Sunset’s Vocational Service Excellence Award | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset honored five outstanding professionals for their significant contributions to the community through their respective vocations. These individuals exemplify Rotary’s motto of "Service Above Self" and were recognized during the club's general meeting.

President Franklyn Salomons presented the 2025 Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset’s Vocational Excellence Awards to the following individuals:

Ms. Clara Reyes born in Curaçao and raised in Sint Maarten, holds a bachelor’s and MFA in dance and choreography from SUNY Brockport, specializing in dance education. A certified yoga instructor, she has taught at the University of Rochester, the University of St. Martin, and St. Maarten Academy’s Vocational Campus. She is the founder of Imbali Center for Creative Movement and co-founder of the National Institute of Arts. Currently, she serves as the Head of the Department of Culture within Sint Maarten’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport. .– Awardee of Arts Category

Mr. Andy “Dutty Sham” Flanders born and raised in Saint-Martin, he found his passion for entertainment early as an MC and radio personality. Now a business owner – Sham’s Magic Juice, he inspires youth and gives back to his community.– Awardee of Entrepreneurship Category

Ms. Naomi Korstanje is a Physical Therapist, Lifestyle Coach, and Sports Innovator, as well as President of the St. Maarten Sports Federation. With over a decade in healthcare and sports, she returned in 2023 to launch Top Form Physio & Consultancy. A former athlete and advocate for sports as a tool for social change, she is dedicated to community well-being. Enthusiastic about culture and the arts, she co-founded Let’s Talk Art and serves on committees like PASM and NPOWER/4C, driving healthcare and sports development on the island. – Awardee of Sports Category

Ms. Valerie Damaseau – Valérie Damaseau is a resolute leader who has championed Saint-Martin’s culture through tourism, politics, and community service. As President of the Tourist Office Saint-Martin, she launched the Festival de la Gastronomie, highlighting the island’s culinary excellence. She also founded Dare to Evolve, a foundation empowering individuals through healing and personal growth. Committed to progress and cultural pride, she continues to inspire and uplift her community. – Awardee of Local Economy Innovation Category

Mr. Alejandro “Nacio” Sutton has lived and breathed music since picking up the steel pan at age 8. By 16, he was earning as a musician, and after a life-changing hurricane in 2017, he made music his full-time career. In 2015, he founded Sweet Pan, which has since grown into a dynamic seven-piece band with the help of talented musicians like Lynroy Rey and Cedric Benjamin. Their diverse sound spans reggae, zouk, soca, R&B, hip-hop, jazz, and more if you can name it, they can play it. More than just a band, Sweet Pan is about sharing joy, connecting with people, and celebrating life through music. – Awardee of Entertainment Category

During the ceremony, the award recipient Mr. Andy Flanders shared an inspiring message: "Anytime you are given the opportunity to give, one must give." His words strongly reflect Rotary's mission.

President Franklyn Salomons highlighted the significance of vocational service within Rotary: "Vocational Service is at the heart of Rotary; it fosters and supports the ideal of service in every profession. The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset proudly recognizes each award recipient as a living example of courage, sacrifice, determination, and commitment to high ethical standards. Thank you for your dedication to your vocations and for going beyond the call of duty to serve our community."

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset extends heartfelt congratulations to all award recipients for their selfless service and encourages the general public to contribute positively to society through their daily professional and business endeavors.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Cole Bay at 7:30 PM. The club can be contacted via email at rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com or through its official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.