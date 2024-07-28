Five Injured in Early Morning Shooting in Maho. One in Critical Condition | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MAHO) - Law enforcement is currently investigating a shooting incident that resulted in five people being injured early Sunday morning in the Maho area, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) said in a statement on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 04:10 am, following a concert at a local night spot. The victims are artists and members of the entourage, from the just concluded event.

Among the injured, one victim, the main artist, is in critical condition, the four others —one woman and three men—are in serious but stable condition.

In addition to the ongoing investigation into the shooting, the Internal Affairs Department of Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM is conducting its investigation into the presence at the scene of police officers and immigration officers.

These officers were reportedly paid to provide security for the visiting entourage and were not on duty related to police work.

Further, the National Detectives (Landsrecherche) are conducting a separate investigation into this matter.

KPSM takes this situation very seriously and has handed this aspect of the investigation over to the National Detectives to ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry.

For the integrity of the investigation, no further details will be given at this time.

KPSM urges anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. Your cooperation is essential in helping us maintain the safety and security of our community.