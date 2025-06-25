Five inmates arrested in ongoing investigation into prison fire | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Five inmates have been arrested as suspects in the ongoing investigation into the fire that broke out at Pointe Blanche Prison on May 14, 2025.

The five individuals were questioned on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at the Philipsburg Police Station in connection with the incident. Following their hearing, the suspects were returned to Pointe Blanche Prison to continue serving their existing sentences while the fire investigation continues.

The fire occurred during a disturbance in the prison, where inmates refused to return to their cells. Emergency services—including the police, fire department, and military support—were deployed to contain the situation. The fire was brought under control the same evening, and no fatalities were reported.

Following the incident, some inmates were relocated temporarily to ensure safety, and assessments of the facility began almost immediately. The Ministry of Justice has since confirmed efforts to repair damages and restore normal operations at the prison.

The investigation is being led by the police under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office. The authorities continue to assess evidence and conduct interviews to determine who is criminally responsible for the fire.

The Prosecutor’s Office emphasized that the suspects will remain in custody, and no further details will be disclosed at this time to avoid interfering with the investigation.