Flag Fest and Bacchanal Sunday back in the Village for St. Maarten Carnival 2025 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) has announced the return of two fan-favorite events, Caribbean Flag Fest and Bacchanal Sunday, to the official schedule for St. Maarten Carnival 2025 after an absence in 2024.

Following discussions between SCDF and the promoters of these events, both parties reached an agreement for the events to be included. “International concerts are part of the Carnival product. We are always happy to work with all promoters and we believe that Carnival is stronger when all work together in the heart and soul of Carnival which is Carnival Village,” said SCDF President Edwardo Radjouki.

Radjouki explained that the established process to obtain a night in Carnival was followed by both promoters. The promoters of Flag Fest and Bacchanal Sunday expressed interest in a night for Carnival 2025, the draft agreement was amended, several email discussions took place and here we are. “We’re pleased to welcome them back,” he said.

He further explained that SCDF was asked to compromise on its “no opt out” clause of the season pass construct which was in place for Carnival 2025. The season pass was established to encourage higher attendance by offering better value to those attending multiple events and to boost engagement and ensures a steady flow of attendees throughout the Carnival season.

However, promoters had concerns about the administration of the season pass construct and wanted the opt-out clause re-instated as it was prior. As such, SCDF, after thoughtful consideration, and all promoters have mutually agreed to remove the season pass option “In any case we must collectively re-visit that issue after Carnival 2025,” Radjouki said.

Instead of a single season pass, the SCDF said concertgoers can more than likely look forward to a wider array of individual packages and early-bird specials for the international concerts. This approach allows each promoter to tailor their offerings to fit the unique experience of their events, ensuring greater flexibility and more customized options for attendees. SCDF encourages the public to take advantage of these special offers as they roll out.