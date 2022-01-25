Florida aircraft becomes disabled on runway Monday evening | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – On Monday, January 24, at approximately 7:15 pm, a private aircraft BE58 out of Florida, became disabled on the runway at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), PJIA announced on Tuesday morning in a media statement.

“There were no injuries reported, and the Airport’s Operations team with the assistance of the Sunline Technical Maintenance (STM) and the Signature Flight Support teams were successful with the removal of the aircraft. The Airport’s runway was restored to regular operations at 20:23,” PJIA statement concludes.