Flow introduces new brand identity – We keep your Riddim flowing | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Flow has officially introduced a bold new brand identity that reflects the vibrant energy and culture of the Caribbean, under the dynamic theme: “We Keep Your Riddim Flowing.” The refreshed identity – featuring vibrant visuals and a signature sound—celebrates the rhythm of Caribbean life and Flow’s role in keeping people connected to it.

The new look was unveiled on June 6th in St. Maarten and is rolling out across all markets where Flow operates, reinforcing a shared Caribbean identity and connection to the communities the company serves.

Accompanying this visual evolution is a renewed commitment to customers.

“Our customers are our priority and count on us to keep their Riddim flowing,” said Yolande Headley, General Manager, Flow Eastern Caribbean.

“And we want to ensure we answer that call by continuing to provide unbeatable prices and exclusive deals, service that’s always within reach, and a network that keeps getting better. We will deliver on this through continued investment in new technologies and more innovation to add convenience for our customers. We are a Caribbean company at heart—and for you, we do what it takes to keep your Riddim flowing.”

This brand evolution comes on the heels of the transformation of Flow’s parent company, Cable & Wireless, into Liberty Caribbean – a move that strengthens alignment with Liberty Latin America and underscores a renewed focus on driving digital transformation in the region.

In parallel, Flow’s business services arm will transition to Liberty Business, signalling a commitment to delivering world-class enterprise solutions under a unified Liberty Caribbean identity.

“This is not simply a rebrand, but a recommitment to the people we serve,” added Headley. “Our new identity reflects the unity and strength we gain by operating together under one purpose and one name.”

Customers can rest assured that day-to-day operations will continue without disruption. Existing plans, points of contact, and the reliable network customers rely on remain in place – and will only continue to improve.

Flow’s refreshed identity marks a new chapter in its journey – one powered by innovation, guided by purpose, and inspired by the unmistakable Riddim of the Caribbean.