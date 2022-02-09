Flow marks Safer Internet Day | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Flow collaborated with Prominent Women Foundation during their weekly radio program, Every Woman’s Voice, to feature a special day of observance ‘Safer Internet Day”.

During the hour-long program on SOS Radio the hosts of the show were joined by IT expert, avid gamer and Director of Altospire Consulting, Marvio Cooks, and Ivy Lambert, Marketing & Communications Executive of Flow.

The purpose of the broadcast was to bring listeners information on the pitfalls that may compromise internet safety but also advice on what each user can do to keep themselves, and especially minors in the household, safe online.

The Facebook Live broadcast of the feature program is available for viewing on the Prominent Women Facebook page. The initiative is part of a company-wide observance of Safer Internet Day at Liberty Latin America (LLA), the corporation owning and operating Flow in the Caribbean Region.

Liberty Latin America’s Safer Internet Day activities across the region will see employees join with the Company’s charitable foundations: Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation, Cable & Wireless Panama Foundation, Jamaica Flow Foundation, Liberty Puerto Rico Foundation, and Fundación VTR to celebrate the positive power of the internet with activities that will help raise awareness on safer internet use.

Felipe Ruiz Rivillas, VP, Information Security, and CISO, Liberty Latin America, commented, “For this year’s observance of Safer Internet Day, we are focusing our educational efforts on internet security across three pillars – cyberbullying, online security, and social engineering – taking into consideration the increasing prevalence of online fraud. We know education is critical, so we are deploying an extensive campaign across our region to raise awareness of key issues surrounding online security. Safer Internet Day provides an important focus from the global community, but we are committed to sharing valuable information and insights year-round.”

“All of our activities have been thoughtfully developed to help keep our customers, employees, and communities safe as they navigate the Internet,” Ruiz continued. “We believe we have a responsibility to educate, connect, enable progress, and help nurture communities in the region. And we are committed to doing that.”