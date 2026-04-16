Flow Marks Six Months of Faster Connectivity with Flow Air Network | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Flow is marking a key milestone in Sint Maarten’s digital evolution, celebrating six months of delivering internet speeds up to ten times faster to residential customers. The company has also officially named its most advanced internet technology to date the Flow Air Network.

The pioneering landmark was commemorated on the opening day of Carnival, underscoring Flow’s deep connection to the people, culture, and dynamic spirit of Sint Maarten. As part of the festivities, Flow extended the Flow Air Network to the Carnival Strip, just steps from its Philipsburg headquarters, enabling seamless, high-speed connectivity for residents and visitors.

“To truly serve our island, we must continually raise the standard of what connectivity can deliver. The Flow Air Network is a clear demonstration of that commitment, and celebrating this moment during Carnival makes it especially meaningful,” said Yolande Headley, General Manager, Flow Sint Maarten.

The Flow Air Network uses advanced wireless technology to deliver speeds of up to 1 Gig across both densely populated and hard-to-reach areas, supporting reliable performance even during peak usage.

The service is now available across the Dutch Cul-de-Sac Basin, from Weymouth Hill to Cay Hill, and in communities including Sucker Garden, Middle Region, Dutch Quarter, and Belvedere.

Customers are experiencing Wi-Fi speeds up to ten times faster, enabling seamless multi-device connectivity, faster downloads, uninterrupted 4K streaming, and reliable performance for work, learning, and entertainment.

Flow will continue community engagements in the coming months to help residents learn more about the service and transition seamlessly, as the company expands the Flow Air Network to additional neighborhoods.

“This network was built by people who call this island home,” said Headley. “We are proud to bring it not only to the Carnival Strip, but into the communities where we live and work. Our goal is to make the transition seamless and to deliver an experience that truly reflects what internet should be.”

Six months in, Flow Air Network stands as Flow’s fastest internet offering to date and a solid foundation for Sint Maarten’s digital future.