FLOW partners with Nature Foundations sponsoring prizes for 1st 2023 Beach Clean-up | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – Nature Foundation Sint Maarten and Flow start off 2023 in collaboration on the years’ first beach clean up at Belair Beach. FLOW pledged its support to the Jan. 22, 2023, beach clean-up by sponsoring the first-place prizes in each category. FLOW is an enthusiastic supporter of nature preservation and environmental protection and is excited at the opportunity to help encourage the community to participate in the beach clean-up and take care of our beautiful gem of an island.

The partners will work together in encouraging community engagement by incentivizing voluntary activities. During this clean-up volunteers will collect waste in 4 different categories, being glass bottles, plastic bottles, cans and other materials. There will be 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes to be won in each category by the participant that collects most waste in their category. It is also possible to collect waste in several categories at the same time.

The Nature Foundation organizes monthly community beach clean-ups in line with the In-No-Plastic Project in their fight against marine plastic litter. The Nature Foundation partnered with DCNA and In-No-Plastic to decrease the amount of plastic in St. Maarten. In-No-Plastic is a three-year project funded by the European Union in an H2020 research project. Learn more by visiting https://naturefoundationsxm.org/…/in-no-plastic-project/ or our previous social media posts on Facebook and Instagram about how you can help decrease the plastic in our environment.

The first Nature Foundation clean-up of 2023 will be held at Belair Beach on Sunday morning from 7:30am-10am. Belair is one of the research beaches used for data collection within the In-No-Plastic Project. It is also one of our most polluted beaches on the island. Clean-up materials will be provided by Nature Foundation, so volunteers just have to show up wearing sun protection, closed toed shoes and bring a reusable water bottle. We encourage sign up for this event on volunteer.sx.

FLOW and Nature Foundation strive to work together more closely in the near future and hope that this will encourage other cooperations, and of course residents, to follow their example. Make conscious choices in your business but also day to day life. Together we can turn this waste problem around. Start at home by sorting your waste and dropping it off at Meadowlands for recycling, use reusable shopping bags, refuse straws and plastic bags, and every time you visit the beach take 2 minutes to clean up some of the waste around you left behind. It’s the small things that can make a huge impact. Foundation staff and partners from Europe will see you this Sunday at Belair Beach from 7:30-10am!

