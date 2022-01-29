Flow supports Every Woman’s Voice on SOS Radio | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Flow has signed on as a supporting partner to Every Woman’s Voice; a weekly radio program presented by the Prominent Women Foundation on SOS Radio.

The weekly show discusses a range of topics with the objective of empowering women and encouraging growth and development of listeners within our local community. The telecoms provider supported the hosts of the show with a Samsung tablet.

The new device will offer online viewers a clearer picture of the studio and visiting guests when the show goes live weekly via Facebook Live stream. In addition, the company is supporting the ...