Flow & SXM DOET partner in annual volunteer effort | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Telecom provider Flow pledged its support to the SXM DOET organization in its endeavor to coordinate the 2022 edition of the Kingdom-wide volunteer effort on St. Maarten. Through SXM DOET, various community organizations with the help of volunteers, executed 96 projects throughout the island of St. Maarten on Friday March 11th & Saturday March 12th.



Flow supported SXM DOET by encouraging the public to volunteer by SMS. The telecoms operator also provided the various coaches and coordinators of the organization with Chippie prepaid credit to support them in coordinating the 96 projects that were successfully completed during the two days. The Flow team also rolled up their sleeves to actively participate in one of the projects at the St. Maarten Academy at the P.S.V.E. campus, giving the IT classroom a much-needed facelift.

“We are happy to receive the support of corporate partners such as Flow. Promoting volunteerism is one of the main pillars behind SXM DOET. Thanks to Flow we were able to reach out to the wider community and encourage more persons to sign up as volunteers.” explain the SXM DOET coordination team. “We had two great days of collaboration and fun as we worked together to help strengthen our community. Whether you sign up as an individual, company or sports club, we encourage volunteerism in any way because together we achieve more!”.