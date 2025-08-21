Food Safety Division Intensifies Inspections with Focus on Cleanliness, Temperature Control, and Pest Management | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Food Safety Division of the Inspectorate VSA is responsible for assuring that food, water, ice and drinks that are prepared and sold in Sint Maarten are fit and wholesome for human consumption.

Food for consumption which is not prepared, stored or served under hygienic conditions can cause severe gastrointestinal complaints and infections. The food industry is responsible for producing, preparing, serving and selling safe food, water, ice and drinks.

The Food Safety Division of the Inspectorate of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) has announced the intensification of food safety inspections across Sint Maarten, with a targeted focus on Cleanliness, Temperature Control, and Pest Management (CTP) in all food establishments.

The initiative stems from a recent risk assessment identifying key vulnerabilities in the food service sector. As a result, the Food Safety Division of Inspectorate VSA is implementing a strategic inspection format specifically addressing CTP standards.

This effort aims to safeguard the hygienic preparation, storage, and distribution of food, water, ice, and beverages sold to the public.

Inspections began on August 1, 2025, targeting high-risk establishments. Moving forward, starting January 1, 2026, the Food Safety Division of Inspectorate VSA will publish monthly reports detailing inspection outcomes and the current compliance status of establishments inspected.

The CTP inspection format is designed to ensure:

-Cleanliness in all areas where food is stored, prepared, and served

-Temperature control of perishable items to prevent spoilage and bacterial growth

-Effective pest management systems to protect against contamination

All food-related businesses—including restaurants, supermarkets, bakeries, catering companies, vendors, public events, and breweries—are required to maintain a daily monitoring control plan.

These plans must outline procedures for cleaning, temperature checks, and pest control and must be available for review during inspections.

The objective is to safeguard the manufacturing, preparing, storage and selling of consumables and are part of the Food Safety supervision process.

The Food Safety division is committed to supporting businesses in meeting these requirements and holding them accountable for public safety.

These inspections are conducted in accordance with the Commodities Ordinance (Warenlandsverordening) and are part of the broader food safety supervision framework enforced by the Inspectorate VSA.

For any question you may have please feel free to visit the Inspectorate at: W.G. Buncamper Road # 33 Vineyard Office Park above the tax office from Monday to Friday from 8:30 to 12:00 and from 13:30 to 16:00 or send an e-mail to inspectoratevsa.sxm@gmail.com