Foresee Foundation opens 2026 with renewed commitment to strengthening civil society | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Foresee Foundation has officially launched its 2026 program year with a renewed commitment to strengthening St. Maarten’s non-profit sector through collaboration, capacity building and community development.

The year began with two successful workshops: one organized in collaboration with the sports sector focusing on supporting youth talent, and a second session aimed at helping organizations strengthen how they present and “pitch” their mission and work. These early activities set the tone for a year focused on building skills, partnerships and long-term impact within civil society.

Since its establishment in 2013, Foresee Foundation has developed into a central platform supporting more than 200 non-profit organizations across a wide range of social, cultural and educational initiatives.

Over the past decade, the foundation has built a strong network that connects organizations, volunteers, funders and partners, while creating opportunities for training, knowledge-sharing and project development.

Through programs such as NPOwer, Volunteer.sx, Soualichi Stories, Strengthening Families Together and Let’s ACT, Foresee Foundation, in collaboration with other partner, continues to support organizations that work daily to improve the well-being of the St. Maarten community. These initiatives focus not only on service delivery, but also on strengthening the skills, structures and sustainability of non-profit organizations themselves.

As part of its 2026 workshop series, Foresee Foundation will host an upcoming session titled “How Government Works for NGOs.” This topic was selected in response to a growing need among non-profit organizations to better understand government structures, decision-making processes and funding mechanisms, and to engage more effectively with public institutions.

The workshop will be facilitated by Mrs. Sarah Wescot-Williams, President of Parliament and a seasoned public administrator with extensive experience in government and policy development in St. Maarten. She has consistently advocated for community-led governance and a bottom-up approach, most recently demonstrated by her proposal for a formal district council structure.

Her professional background offers participants a valuable opportunity to gain practical insight into how political and administrative systems function and how non-profit organizations can position themselves as constructive and informed partners.

The workshop will take place on Thursday, 26 February 2026, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Foresee Foundation office. Non-profit organizations interested in participating can register via https://bit.ly/2026NPOwerAcademy.

Foresee Foundation believes that strengthening mutual understanding between civil society and government is essential for sustainable social development. By investing in training and dialogue, the foundation aims to create stronger partnerships that benefit both organizations and the wider community.

Foresee Foundation invites all non-profit organizations on St. Maarten to take part in its 2026 programs and upcoming workshops. Further dates and registration information will continue to be shared through Foresee Foundation’s existing communication channels, including email and Facebook.

To complement these channels, Foresee Foundation is also introducing the NPOwer Announcements WhatsApp group, which will be used to share brief and timely updates relevant to the non-profit sector. Organizations and individuals who wish to join this WhatsApp group can do so by sending a WhatsApp message requesting to be added to +1 (721) 550-7427.

For more information about Foresee Foundation and upcoming NPOwer workshops, please contact Foresee Foundation – NPOwer by emailing npowersxm@gmail.com or via WhatsApp at +1 (721) 550-7427.

Participants during a Let’s Act Program workshop.