Foresee Foundation Reaches 10-Year Milestone | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - With the buzzword in the non-profit sector being “sustainability,” Foresee Foundation (4C) has proven itself within the sector, marking its 10th year this week. Over the years, 4C has carried out over 22 major projects and spent over US$2 million in grants and donations. Major accomplishments also included the fact that 4C has reached over 40,000 beneficiaries over the years and has engaged over 100 volunteers in its causes.

The Foundation's commitment to 'Communication,' 'Collaboration,' 'Creativity,' and 'Critical thinking' has resulted in a diverse range of projects that have left a lasting impact on the community. From early initiatives like DigiKidz and creating the Media Lab in the library to more recent endeavours like NPOwer and Volunteer.sx, 4C has consistently strived to empower the non-profit sector, enhance education, and foster community development.

This list of projects spans a wide spectrum, from enhancing educational resources in schools, organising technology conferences, and promoting creativity among teenagers to providing essential relief after Hurricane Irma and supporting non-profits. The Foundation's ongoing initiatives, including NPOwer, Soualichi Stories, HIAS Literacy, and Roots en Route, underline their dedication to preserving culture, promoting literacy, and celebrating diversity. As Foresee Foundation enters its second decade, it continues to shape a brighter future for St. Maarten, guided by the '4Cs' and an unwavering commitment to community betterment.

The foundation's influence extends far beyond the educational sphere, touching every aspect of life in St. Maarten. Whether it's equipping schools with digital boards, facilitating grants support to non-profits, or launching innovative platforms like NPOwer for collaboration, 4C has been at the forefront of change. These accomplishments wouldn't have been possible without the support of dedicated volunteers, strategic partnerships, and generous donors who share the foundation's vision for a stronger, more connected, and caring St. Maarten.

The decade-long journey has been made possible through the generous support of key partners and organizations. These dedicated allies, including Windsong International Foundation, Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben, St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF), UNESCO, Fonds Cultuurparticipatie, and Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied, have been instrumental in enabling the Foundation's impactful work. Their shared commitment has allowed 4C to amplify efforts, reach more beneficiaries, and continue driving positive change. The future holds even greater promise as 4C continues to evolve and expand its efforts and the unwavering belief that positive change is possible through dedication, collaboration, and innovation.

At the heart of the foundation’s success is a board, both past and present, that has steered the course of this remarkable journey. Founded by the trio of Erwin Wolthuis, Marcus Nicolaas, and Jose Sommers, the foundation's co-founders laid the groundwork for the group’s success. With the likes of Alston Lourens, John de Vroom, Sjorensly Valies, Melissa Gumbs, Marvio Cooks, Nila Rambhadjan, and the current board members Leonairs Lloyd, Charonne Holder, and Sjaoel Richardson, 4C has benefited from a diverse perspectives, each contributing to the foundation's growth and impact.

Singling out founding member and current director Sommers, her continued leadership and relentless commitment to the foundation's mission have played a pivotal role in propelling positive change in the sector and on the island. Through her continued involvement, Sommers has not only helped shape the foundation's initiatives but has also been instrumental in nurturing innovation and collaboration within the St. Maarten community. Her dedication to the cause stands as an inspiring example of how individual commitment can have a profound impact on an entire community.