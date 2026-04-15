Foresee Foundation with Islandpreneur Complete Successful ‘AI For Nonprofits’ Workshop Series | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Foresee (4C) Foundation in partnership with Islandpreneur recently hosted a four-part NPOwer workshop series - AI for Nonprofit Leaders - designed to help managers better understand and apply artificial intelligence in their daily work. Facilitated by Islandpreneur CEO Ife Badejo, the workshops introduced participants to practical AI tools and strategies for leadership, grant writing, budgeting and marketing.

Nonprofits on the island often face limited capacity, with too few staff members managing too many responsibilities. The NPOwer workshop series was designed for NGO professionals seeking accessible, hands-on ways to reduce administrative burdens, improve communication, strengthen fundraising efforts, and increase organizational visibility. Over the course of four two-hour sessions, participants engaged in live demonstrations and practical exercises, leaving not only with new knowledge, but also with concrete materials they could begin using immediately.

Topics included AI Essentials for Nonprofit Leaders, AI for Grant Writing, AI for Nonprofit Budgeting and AI for Nonprofit Marketing. Feedback from participants highlighted the usefulness of the training; sharing that they learned a great deal about using AI for marketing and social media, gained more knowledge and skills and discovered how the right prompt can lead to better results. Some described the workshop as “useful,” “resourceful” and an “eye opener,” with one participant noting that the 30-day content agenda was “just fantastic.”

Participants also emphasized that the workshop content could be applied directly to schools as well. The positive response, Foresee notes, points to a wider need for continued training opportunities of this kind. In their recommendations, participants called for more workshops, described the series as excellent and expressed appreciation for the passion and support brought to the sessions by Islandpreneur.

4C Foundation thanks Ife Badejo and Islandpreneur for a successful workshop series. The organization believes firmly that when St. Maarten’s nonprofit leaders are equipped with the right skills, tools and support, they are better able to grow and create lasting impact in the community.

Foresee invites nonprofits to join the NPOwer Announcements WhatsApp group, by sending a WhatsApp message requesting to be added to +1 (721) 550-7427.

For more information about 4C and upcoming NPOwer workshops, please contact NPOwer by emailing npowersxm@gmail.com