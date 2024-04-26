Formateur Dr. Luc Mercelina Confirms Nine proposed candidate Ministers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In response to recent media coverage referencing a statement from his Excellency Governor A. Baly indicating the presence of seven candidate ministers, Formateur Dr. Luc Mercelina issued this corrective statement to clarify the accurate count of ministerial candidates on Friday afternoon.



It has come to the attention of the Formateur that there may have been confusion regarding the proposed number of candidate ministers expected for May 3. While the Governor's statement suggested seven candidate ministers, it is imperative to note that nine candidate ministers were included in the final report submitted by Formateur Dr. Luc Mercelina as part of the government formation process in his report.



"Dr. Luc Mercelina reaffirms that the inclusion of nine candidate ministers in the final report is accurate and reflective of the comprehensive deliberations and considerations undertaken during the formation process," concluded the press release from the Formateur.