Former President WITU urges prioritization of MOU to Address Public School Challenges | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The former President of the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) Stuart Johnson, has spoken out regarding the ongoing challenges facing public schools and staff, emphasizing the critical importance of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Government of St. Maarten and WITU drafted since last year during his tenure.



Johnson asserted that the MOU, if properly implemented, would have significantly alleviated the turmoil currently plaguing public schools. He emphasized the necessity of both the Government and WITU prioritizing the MOU to ensure the well-being of students, teachers, and staff.



"So for anyone to assume that nothing was being done would be completely wrong," Johnson stated.



Expressing disappointment in the delay of the MOU's implementation, Johnson highlighted that the outgoing Government's failure to make it a priority has resulted in unnecessary disruptions to school operations. He stressed that these disruptions could have been avoided had the MOU been given the attention it deserved.



Despite seemingly legal complexities delaying the signing of the MOU at the Government's request, Johnson remains optimistic that both parties will re-prioritize its implementation. He urged swift action to address the pressing issues faced by public schools and expressed confidence in the ability of the Government and WITU to work together towards a resolution.



"It doesn't matter who signs the MOU or not, just sign it in the best interest of all public education staff before more schools follow," Johnson concluded.