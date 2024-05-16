Foster Care Awareness March “Be the Village, Foster a Child a Success | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The New Era Solutions Foundation in collaboration with the Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten (SJIS) held the Foster Care Awareness March on May 10th in Philipsburg under the slogan “Be the Village, Foster a Child!”. The march formed part of the Foster Families Central Month of May Awareness Campaign.

It started at the Erwin “Baco” Richardson Little League Ballpark with an opening prayer by Reverend Javed Intiaz and winded its way through the streets of Philipsburg. It culminated at the Cyrus Wathey Square with speeches by Mr. Dimitri Beauperthuy, president of New Era Solutions Foundation and Ms. Meredith Concincion SJIS Foster Families Central Coordinator.

The event continued with musical renditions by NIA’s Orchestra and a dance selection by NIA dancers and the participants to the tune of “Happy”. Just A Rose was also on hand to show support for the cause by leading a Soca session.

All participants and well-wishers were served refreshments and goodies as they enjoyed the event.

Thank you is extended to members of various organizations and individuals in our community who took the time to show solidarity for this wordy cause. As such, thank you is also extended to the following organizations, namely New Start Foundation, Ujima Foundation, SJIS Youth Home, Sister Basilia Center, Omega Leo’s Club, St. Maarten Sports Federation, St. Maarten Basketball Federation, Grand Piano Studios and other supporters.

Special thank you to the New Generation Drumband, National Institute of Arts, DJ Wilson, Dedicated Brothers Entertainment Services NV, St. Maarten Little League Association, St. Maarten Media and individual volunteers for the active role they played in the success of the event.

This event would not have been possible without the assistance of corporate citizens Audit Team Sint Maarten, which was our main sponsor and Domino Pizza. We extend heartfelt thank you to them.

Thank you to SJIS for allowing us to partner with them to bring much needed awareness to our community about Foster Families Central St. Maarten. Our children need us!

To learn more about Foster Care in St. Maarten, please call SJIS at +1 721 5264310/+1 721 5423449 or email fostercare@sjis-sxm.org